The top four moments from the Arizona softball team's 2021 postseason run

OKLAHOMA CITY — Arizona played together as one team during its postseason run to the Women’s College World Series.

The Wildcats played their best softball of the season the past three weeks, but came up just shy of making the semifinals of the WCWS and a shot at bringing back championship No. 9 to Rita Hillenbrand Stadium.

It was the second consecutive appearance in Oklahoma City and 24th for the program overall. UA won its first five postseason games, but lost 5-1 to Alabama on Thursday and then was eliminated by Florida State, 4-3 on Saturday to finish the year with a 41-15 record.

One of the largest senior classes (seven) has ended their long Wildcat careers — Dejah Mulipola, Jessie Harper, Malia Martinez, Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, Reyna Carranco, Mariah Lopez and Alyssa Denham. They each took advantage of the extra year from the NCAA that was given to spring sports athletes as last season was cut short because of the pandemic.

Here’s a look at four top moments of the Wildcats’ 2021 postseason run:

Harper hits home runs No. 90, 91 and 92