The top four moments from the Arizona softball team's 2021 postseason run

OKLAHOMA CITY — Arizona played together as one team during its postseason run to the Women’s College World Series.
The Wildcats played their best softball of the season the past three weeks, but came up just shy of making the semifinals of the WCWS and a shot at bringing back championship No. 9 to Rita Hillenbrand Stadium.
It was the second consecutive appearance in Oklahoma City and 24th for the program overall. UA won its first five postseason games, but lost 5-1 to Alabama on Thursday and then was eliminated by Florida State, 4-3 on Saturday to finish the year with a 41-15 record.
One of the largest senior classes (seven) has ended their long Wildcat careers — Dejah Mulipola, Jessie Harper, Malia Martinez, Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, Reyna Carranco, Mariah Lopez and Alyssa Denham. They each took advantage of the extra year from the NCAA that was given to spring sports athletes as last season was cut short because of the pandemic.
Here’s a look at four top moments of the Wildcats’ 2021 postseason run:
Harper hits home runs No. 90, 91 and 92
Harper’s historic home runs sit at the top of the best moments. After five games of not going deep, Harper hit a two-run bomb to left field against UMBC for No. 90 in the Tucson Regional. The next one, No. 91,, came at Arkansas in a 10-4 win in the Super Regional. No. 92 came in the first game of the WCWS off Alabama’s Montana Fouts, one of the top pitchers in the country.
The WCWS homer tied Harper with ex-teammate Katiyana Mauga for the most in UA history and the second most all-time. Former Oklahoma slugger Lauren Chamberlain holds the record with 95.
Harper, who didn’t like to talk about her record chase,, jogged around the bases Thursday and celebrated by pumping her fist.
UA coach Mike Candrea said he knew that Harper would put up big numbers — although he wasn’t expecting 90-plus homers — in her first year when she hit 19 to lead all freshmen in the nation. He said it comes down to her work ethic and some physical traits.
“She’s got tremendous hands — got great hand-eye coordination. She’s got quick hands,” Candrea said.
Palomino-Cardoza hits game-winner
Arizona was trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning of the second game against Arkansas in the Super Regional when Palomino-Cardoza stepped to the plate and knocked one onto the left-field berm to drive in two runs. The Wildcats went up 2-1 and never trailed again in the 4-1 victory that clinched a spot in the WCWS.
After everything that Palomino-Cardoza went through in her six-year career — including two torn ACLs and the 2020 season being cut short — it seemed fitting that she was the one to get the game-winner.
Candrea called Palomino-Cardoza a hero.
“For most kids it would (have) probably been easy to throw in the towel, but she’s not one of those types,” the longtime UA coach said. “She’s competitive, she’s a great teammate. When you see good things happen to good people, it makes you excited.”
Carranco ties it up
Carranco has been the steady one her whole career, however this season hasn’t been easy. She broke her hand and sat out 22 games and never quite regained her 2019 Pac-12 batting champion form. During the postseason, she only had two hits. That is, until the seventh inning of Saturday’s Florida State game. Down 3-2 with Janelle Meoño on first base, Carranco came up clutch with a run-scoring double up the middle to tie the game for No. 11-seeded UA.
Afterwards, Carranco said the Wildcats — especially the seniors — “wouldn’t go down without a fight.
Palacios powers Tucson Regional
Just how good was freshman Sharlize Palacios’ first postseason series?
She drove in nearly one-third of all Arizona’s runs — 10 of 31 — at the Tucson Regional. In three games she went 8 of 13 with two home runs — one a grand slam — and a double. Against UMBC in the opener she drove in four of the seven runs UA scored.
In the series her batting average increased from .326 to .352. Many times, pitchers walked Mulipola to get to Palacios. Obviously, that didn’t work.
“I have a lot of confidence in her that she’s going to be able to get good pitches and put good swings on it,” Candrea said. “… Palacios is one of those kids right now that is above the curve. She’s really settled down and played very mature softball at an early age and it’s fun to watch.”