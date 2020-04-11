Tucson native Carli Campbell leaving Arizona Wildcats softball team

Arizona redshirt junior Carli Campbell has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal and will depart from the UA softball program. The Tucson native and Canyon del Oro High School product's decision to transfer was first reported by Justin's World of Softball.
The Tucson native, who started 24 games in left field during Arizona's run to the 2019 Women's College World Series, leaves after a little over three seasons with the program.
After redshirting her first season in 2017, Campbell broke into the starting lineup and started 49 of 52 games in left field during the 2018 season.
Last season, Campbell had a .242 batting average and recorded 16 hits and two RBIs. Before the 2020 season abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Campbell appeared in seven games and had as many at-bats.
Campbell leaving could stem from the NCAA granting eligibility relief for spring student-athletes, which will allow seniors to return for 2021 while adding incoming freshmen. With another season of eligibility, Campbell will have two years of eligibility remaining.
