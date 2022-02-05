Tucson natives Blaise Biringer, Bailey Thompson slide into home after starting careers elsewhere

Thompson, a 6-foot catcher, grew up playing club softball against UA teammates Izzy Pacho, Carlie Scupin and Biringer. Expect all three to be fan-favorites this year given their local ties.

“I think it’s special,” Lowe said. “You can see it when they get announced — when Izzy gets announced and the whole crowd goes wild. It’s just a special bond that these fans have with them, and I think they feel it and sometimes they feel it as they need to be bigger than they are and it’s really being who they are in that given moment.”

Biringer has experienced the feeling — to a degree. Ole Miss visited Tucson in May for the NCAA Regionals, squaring off in a four-team tournament that included the host Wildcats. The left-handed-hitting Biringer stepped up in the moment, going 8 for 16 across four games while scoring four runs.

Biringer admitted to being nervous given that she was representing her family in Nogales and Tucson. But once she settled in, it felt right.

“I was super comfortable,” Biringer said. “I knew how the field worked. I knew like where the sun was. I knew everything. That was just an advantage for me. But it was just so much fun. Having my family right next to me is the most fun, honestly.”