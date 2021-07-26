 Skip to main content
Tucsonan Kelsey Harshman wins bronze medal with Canada after holding off ex-Wildcat Danielle O'Toole, Mexico
Tucsonan Kelsey Harshman wins bronze medal with Canada after holding off ex-Wildcat Danielle O'Toole, Mexico

Canada's Janet Leung, left, and Kelsey Harshman, right, celebrate in the fifth inning of a softball game against Australia in Yokohama Baseball Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Canada won its first Olympic medal in softball, taking the bronze with a 3-2 victory over Mexico on Tuesday behind 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief from Danielle Lawrie, the sister of former major leaguer Brett Lawrie.

Lawrie (1-1), a veteran of Canada’s 2008 Olympic team and the 2009 and ’10 USA college player of the year at the University of Washington, relieved with runners at the corners in the fifth and retired Victoria Vidales on a groundout. Lawrie struck out four, fanning Brittany Cervantes to end it.

Tucson native Kelsey Harshman, a Sabino High School alumna, broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth with a sacrifice fly for the Canadians, who went 4-2, finishing behind the U.S. (5-0) and Japan (4-1).

In a game played in intermittent light rain, Emma Entzminger put Canada ahead with a two-run single in the second off former Arizona Wildcat Danielle O’Toole (0-2), but Mexico tied the score on RBI singles by Cervantes in the third off starter Sara Groenewegen and by Suzy Brookshire in the fifth against Jenna Caira.

Mexico's Danielle O'Toole fields a ground out during a softball game against Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

No. 9 hitter Janet Leung beat out an infield single to shortstop leading off the bottom half of the fifth and Victoria Hayward beat out a bunt single. Larissa Franklin sacrificed, and Harshman flied to left as Leung scored standing up as the throw was cut off.

O'Toole pitched 17 innings for Team Mexico, while fellow ex-Wildcat Taylor McQuillin made one appearance during the Tokyo Olympics. 

The U.S., with ex-UA standout catcher Dejah Mulipola, and defending champion Japan will meet later Tuesday for the gold medal game at 4 a.m. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

