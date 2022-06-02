Devyn Netz and Allie Skaggs are not typical Tucsonans.

Netz calls herself a California kid, a native of Sierra Madre who attended three years of highs school in Pasadena. Skaggs’ accent comes out when she mentions the name of her hometown, “Loo-uh-ville.”

Neither Wildcat grew up in Tucson, yet the city is still home to them. Netz and Skaggs both relocated to Tucson for their senior years of high school at Ironwood Ridge. Now, they’re forging their own path as part of a Wildcats team that’s playing in the Women’s College World Series. Arizona opens play in the double-elimination tournament on Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. game against No. 7 seed Oklahoma State. The Wildcats have yet to lose in the postseason, winning the NCAA Regionals in three games and sweeping through the Super Regionals in two.

Six locals play on this season’s Arizona team. Skaggs and Netz are joined by redshirt junior Izzy Pacho (Ironwood Ridge), sophomore Carlie Scupin (Tucson), sophomore Blaise Biringer (Cienega) and “super senior” Bailey Thompson (Canyon del Oro). This year’s squad has the most locals on it since at least 1986, when Mike Candrea took over the program. Candrea’s squads always featured at least one Southern Arizona player, however.

The Wildcats’ local vibes are most noticeable in the infield, where three players — Scupin at first base, Skaggs at second base and Pacho at third base — played at least one season of high school ball here. Shortstop Sophia Carroll played high school ball at Phoenix Shadow Ridge.

“I always laugh because I just call myself, like, (a) fake Tucsonan,” said Skaggs, who grew up in Louisville and attended Ballard High School before moving west. “I’m the odd one out, but I still feel so welcomed and people think of me as a Tucsonan. I feel like I’m the one of four (in the infield) who is not a real Arizona kid, but it’s been incredible. I feel so at home — they make me feel so welcomed and I feel like I’ve been there for so long. … I think it’s cool just to have kids from the same area grow up and go play on that big stage together. I think that’s just incredible just because I feel like it’s such a hard thing to do is to go play in college at a big school and the fact that it’s kids that grew up together that are playing together now at that level. It gives me goosebumps.”

Skaggs and Netz both moved to Tucson — and just down the block from each other — after committing to Arizona. The UA was always close to their hearts. Skaggs’ parents, Jim and Michelle, are UA alums. Netz’s father, Dan, grew up in Tucson; her brother, Dawson, pitches for the Wildcats’ baseball team.

That doesn’t mean the UA was everybody’s dream school. Devyn Netz initially thought the UA was “a cool school, but it’s in the middle of nowhere; like, who wants to go to Tucson to go to school?”

She warmed up to Arizona after looking at YouTube videos of the Wildcats’ coaches. She noticed Candrea’s coaching style,and marveled at howe Lowe and fellow assistant Taryne Mowatt-McKinney interacted with players. Netz went to a UA camp and was smitten. She emailed director of recruiting Stacey Iveson to tell her she wanted to be a Wildcat.

Netz was certainly qualified. A two-time first-team all-state player at Pasadena Maranatha, Netz was listed by Extra Innings as the No. 6 recruit in her class. In 10 games at Ironwood Ridge — the rest of the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — she posted a 0.75 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 28 innings. Netz also hit .452 with two home runs and two doubles.

Skaggs, meanwhile, didn’t even think she could play collegiately until she was in eighth or ninth grade. That’s when Skaggs received an email from Radford University, showing interest.

Skaggs always attended Arizona’s camps. She was in the batting cage one day when Iveson pulled her aside to say Candrea wanted to watch her. She would eventually visit the UA and commit to the Wildcats.

At Louisville Ballard, Skaggs was named the 2019 Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year and was listed as the No. 13 recruit in her class by Extra Innings. Over three seasons, she set school records in career slugging percentage (.955), on-base percentage (.561), batting average (.492), hits (220), home runs (41) and doubles (50). She hit .483 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in an abbreviated senior season at I-Ridge.

A conversation at a UA camp led Skaggs and Netz to team up for the Nighthawks.

“I was like, ‘Hey, you should come to Ironwood. That’s where I’m going. You want to come?’” Skaggs asked. “Then, boom! It happened. … It’s obviously unfortunate that we only got 10 games, but still, even in those 10 games is like man, you get a little bit of a glimpse into the competitiveness that we both bring to the table. It would have been fun to see where our team could have ended up, but I mean, we’re here now, I think I’m finally over it.”

Now both players have a chance to put their stamp on this WCWS. Both Skaggs and Netz were both on the roster in last season’s appearance, but they were slotted behind “super seniors” at their positions — Reyna Carranco at second and Alyssa Denham and Mariah Lopez in the circle.

This year, “we get to go play in it,” Skaggs said. “That is the absolute coolest thing. Like you’re telling me that I’m going to be the three-hole for the Arizona Wildcats at the World Series. What? It makes me emotional. … Just getting to the World Series is amazing, but we get to play in it. We are the people who are going to make an impact and we’re going to do our best to take the team as far as we can. It makes me so excited. I just look to my left and to my right — these are the people that I want to go compete with.”

The Wildcats say they aren’t feeling any extra pressure, even though both Skaggs and Netz are playing for such much more — representing their families and the community.

“Obviously, it’s tradition to come to the World Series — UA does that — but I feel like this team is so different,” Skaggs said. “We’re trying to pave our own new path. We want to keep coming back to the World Series but we’re doing it with the people that just want to go play softball. That’s the thing that’s got us through so far is we’re not stressed about having to live up to Arizona’s expectations. We’re just like, ‘Let’s just go see if we can win a game. No one expects us to, so why not just try it?’ …

“I don’t know how many people counted on us to be one of the final eight teams. Now that we’re here it’s pretty much like, ‘Whoa, we’re back for the second year in a row?’ And with this team, too. We graduated a lot of great players. Now that it’s the people that were waiting their turn and like we did it again, I think that’s my favorite part about it is like the new people, we’re getting to show what we had and we’re showing that we are competing just as much as previous Arizona teams have.”

Thursday • What: Women's College World Series opener: Arizona (38-20) vs. No. 7 seed Oklahoma State (46-12) • When: 6:30 p.m. • TV: ESPN

First-round WCWS games All games on ESPN 9 a.m.: No. 5 seed UCLA (48-8) vs. Texas (43-19) 11:30 a.m.: No. 1 seed Oklahoma (54-2) vs. No. 9 seed Northwestern (45-11) 4 p.m.: Florida (48-17) vs. Oregon State (39-20), 4 p.m. 6:30 p.m.: No. 7 seed Oklahoma State (46-12) vs. Arizona (38-20), 6:30 p.m.

Local players on the UA softball team A record six locals are part of this year's UA softball team. They are: First baseman Carlie Scupin (Tucson High) Second baseman Allie Skaggs (Ironwood Ridge High School) Pitcher Devyn Netz (Ironwood Ridge High School) Third baseman Izzy Pacho (Ironwood Ridge High School) Infielder Blaise Biringer (Cienega High School) Catcher Bailey Thompson (Canyon del Oro High School)

