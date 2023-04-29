The streak is over.

The Arizona softball team finally ended its record skid in Pac-12 play, defeating Oregon State 6-3 Saturday night at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats (26-22, 4-16 Pac-12) had lost 14 consecutive conference games, with the last win coming on March 18 against Utah.

The score was tied, 3-3, entering the bottom of the fifth inning, when Arizona plated three runs. The first two came in on an error by OSU (13-2-6-1, 4-15-1); freshman shortstop Logan Cole drove in the other with an infield single. She went 2 for 3.

Devyn Netz (13-14) earned the win for Arizona, pitching the final five innings in relief of Ali Blanchard. Netz allowed one run on three hits. She struck out two batters and didn't walk any.

Freshman left fielder Dakota Kennedy gave the Wildcats a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third. It was Kennedy's eighth home run of the season.

Arizona will have a chance to win a Pac-12 series Sunday for the first time since it took two of three from Arizona State March 10-12. First pitch is slated for noon.