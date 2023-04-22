A four-run third inning and a three-run fifth provided the meat of Oregon’s eight-run output in an 8-3 win for the 17th-ranked Ducks over the still-struggling Arizona softball team Saturday evening.

Just like they did the night before, the Wildcats had a hard time mustering more than a handful hits in game two of a three-game set.

After being held to three hits in an 8-0 shutout Friday, Arizona scattered five Saturday, although the Wildcats did put up a three-run fifth inning to keep the game close, with the Ducks up 4-3 at that point. But Oregon (30-11, 10-7 Pac-12) separated itself in the bottom of that inning before adding another run in the sixth.

Arizona (25-20, 3-14) has now lost 12 consecutive Pac-12 games dating back to March 11. The series finale from Eugene, Oregon is Sunday at noon on Pac-12 Arizona.

Four Ducks had multi-hit games, including Terra McGowan’s 2-for-3 day with two doubles and a pair of RBIs.

Devyn Netz had two of Arizona’s five hits, while Olivia DiNardo was 1 for 2 with a walk and a two-RBI double. Blaise Biringer knocked in Arizona’s other run also on an RBI double in a 1-for-2 day.

Arizona’s pitching contingent of starter Ali Blanchard, Netz and Aissa Silva combined to allow eight earned runs on 11 hits, while walking six and striking out just two.

Including Sunday's series finale, Arizona has seven regular-season games left. That includes three next weekend at home against Oregon State and three the following week, also at home, against Cal.

After that, the Pac-12 Tournament is in Tucson at Hillenbrand Stadium from May 10-13.