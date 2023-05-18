Arizona softball found some solace this week to its season ending without making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1986.

Four Wildcats made CSC Academic All-District: Allie Skaggs, Izzy Pacho, Carlie Scupin and Devyn Netz. It is the first time in program history that four student-athletes made the team. They are now eligible to make Academic All-America, which will be announced June 6.

In addition, five Wildcats were named to the NFCA All-West Region second team: Scupin, Skaggs, Blaise Biringer, Dakota Kennedy and Olivia DiNardo. All five are eligible for the All-America teams that will be announced May 31.

In the classroom, Skaggs, a journalism major, has a 3.96 GPA. She earned the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year award after committing no errors at second base in 168 chances. Skaggs was also a first-team All-Pac-12 selection after leading the league in RBIs (64) and crushing 14 home runs. This is her second year earning an All-Region spot.

Pacho, a fifth-year senior, earned her degree in elementary education with a 3.974 GPA. After the fall semester, she was named the College of Education’s Student Teacher of the Year. She was also a nominee for an Outstanding Elementary Student Teacher award.

Scupin carries a 3.679 GPA as a marketing major. This is the third All-West team honor for the junior, who missed nearly six weeks of the season because of a broken forearm after being hit by a pitch. She still managed to put up a slash line of .337/.455/.745 and hit 10 home runs.

Netz — who pitched, played first base when Scupin was out and batted in the middle of the Wildcats' lineup — was a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree, hitting 13 home runs while recording 135 strikeouts in 171⅓ innings. In the classroom, the junior, has a 3.667 GPA as a physiology and medical sciences major.

Biringer, a junior third baseman, knocked 61 hits and drove in 32 runs with a slash line of .365/.428/.437.

Kennedy and DiNardo, both freshmen, keep racking up accolades. Kennedy, the starting left fielder, was first-team All-Pac-12 and on the league's All-Freshman Team. She crushed 10 home runs, drove in 35 and led the team with nine stolen bases. She hit .356 and had a .630 slugging percentage.