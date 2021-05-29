UA softball notes: On humidity, Hogs, which conference reigns supreme and why instant replay is needed

“Some recruit to the home runs, some recruit to the speed game, some recruit to a more balanced lineup that have slappers and home run hitters,” she said. “Then, a lot of times you have to recruit to the field that you have as well some of the playing surfaces are very soft. Recruiting slappers that would play at Arizona that do the big chop slap just don’t work there. Then some fences and some parks don’t lend themselves to the longball, so you’ve got to try to figure out how to manipulate those numbers and work run production. The style of play between the SEC and the Pac-12, I don’t see being different.”

Candrea: Time for instant replay

Major League Baseball and college baseball introduced instant replay years ago, and Candrea thinks it is the right time to do the same in softball. He suggested implementing replay for the postseason to start, since many schools don’t have the technology to do it in regular-season games.

“It would be a really good benefit for us to make sure we’re getting calls right because there’s so much at stake with those calls,” Candrea said.

To implement replay right, softball would have to grow its umpire pool. Candrea has a solution for that, too.