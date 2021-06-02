UA softball notes: On Scupin's big power, Arizona's 'island' in OKC, and figuring out Fouts

“I'm very excited that Oklahoma City is going to be wide open and it's going to be packed. But we have to protect our bubbles still. There are just some things right now that we wouldn't want to happen to us at this stage. I'm going to be very particular about … kids going out with their parents probably aren't going to happen here, right now. I think most of the stuff we're going to make sure that we are doing in our bubble and trying to keep as many people out of our bubble as we can to protect our athletes. A hug and a kiss, I'm all for. … I think parents will understand that and I think the kids understand that.”