UA softball picked 5th in Pac-12 poll; Carlie Scupin, Allie Skaggs make preseason all-league team

Arizona was picked to finish fifth in the annual preseason Pac-12 coaches poll, while two Wildcats made the first-ever preseason all-conference team.

UCLA got the nod from the coaches for the third consecutive year on the heels of its seventh straight trip to the Women’s College World Series. The Bruins received the maximum number of first-place votes.

UCLA was followed by Stanford, Washington, Oregon and Arizona. The Wildcats endured a transition year in Caitlin Lowe’s first season as head coach before making a surprise run to the WCWS.

The bottom four teams in the poll are Oregon State, Cal, Utah and Arizona State.

UA offensive standouts Carlie Scupin and Allie Skaggs were two of 20 players to make the preseason All-Pac-12 Team.

Scupin, a junior from Tucson High School, smashed 19 home runs last season to go along with 59 RBIs and a .369/.433/.765 slash line.

Skaggs, a junior from Ironwood Ridge, had 24 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .367/.462/.797 slash line.

Arizona opens the 2023 season on Feb. 9 against Long Beach State in the Candrea Classic at Hillenbrand Stadium.