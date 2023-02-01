 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

UA softball picked 5th in Pac-12 poll; Carlie Scupin, Allie Skaggs make preseason all-league team

Arizona Wildcats first baseman Carlie Scupin watches her solo shot clear the fence, the second of consecutive Wildcat homers in the second inning against Southern Utah at Hillenbrand Stadium on Feb. 10, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona was picked to finish fifth in the annual preseason Pac-12 coaches poll, while two Wildcats made the first-ever preseason all-conference team.

UCLA got the nod from the coaches for the third consecutive year on the heels of its seventh straight trip to the Women’s College World Series. The Bruins received the maximum number of first-place votes.

UCLA was followed by Stanford, Washington, Oregon and Arizona. The Wildcats endured a transition year in Caitlin Lowe’s first season as head coach before making a surprise run to the WCWS.

The bottom four teams in the poll are Oregon State, Cal, Utah and Arizona State.

UA offensive standouts Carlie Scupin and Allie Skaggs were two of 20 players to make the preseason All-Pac-12 Team.

People are also reading…

Scupin, a junior from Tucson High School, smashed 19 home runs last season to go along with 59 RBIs and a .369/.433/.765 slash line.

Skaggs, a junior from Ironwood Ridge, had 24 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .367/.462/.797 slash line.

Arizona opens the 2023 season on Feb. 9 against Long Beach State in the Candrea Classic at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News