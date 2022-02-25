 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA softball team beats Bethune-Cookman, UC Davis
ARIZONA SOFTBALL

UA softball team beats Bethune-Cookman, UC Davis

  • Updated

Sharlize Palacios

The No. 10-ranked Arizona softball team continued its strong pitching at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, beating Bethune-Cookman 8-1 and UC Davis 3-0 on Friday.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 at the event through two days in Cathedral City, California, allowing just four total runs.

Jessie Fontes (1-0) went the distance against Bethune-Cookman, allowing five hits and an unearned run while striking out seven. Allie Skaggs, Carlie Scupin and Izzy Pacho all had three hits, while Sharlize Palacios blasted her fifth homer of the year. Scupin drove in three runs in the win, while Palacios and Pacho each drove in two.

Against UC Davis, Madi Elish (1-1) allowed five hits over four scoreless innings and Devyn Netz followed with three hitless innings in the win. Jasmine Perezchica went 3 for 3 and is now hitting .535 on the season.

UA (10-3) will face No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Oklahoma (11-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday to wrap up the event.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News