UA softball team beats Bethune-Cookman, UC Davis

The No. 10-ranked Arizona softball team continued its strong pitching at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, beating Bethune-Cookman 8-1 and UC Davis 3-0 on Friday.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 at the event through two days in Cathedral City, California, allowing just four total runs.

Jessie Fontes (1-0) went the distance against Bethune-Cookman, allowing five hits and an unearned run while striking out seven. Allie Skaggs, Carlie Scupin and Izzy Pacho all had three hits, while Sharlize Palacios blasted her fifth homer of the year. Scupin drove in three runs in the win, while Palacios and Pacho each drove in two.

Against UC Davis, Madi Elish (1-1) allowed five hits over four scoreless innings and Devyn Netz followed with three hitless innings in the win. Jasmine Perezchica went 3 for 3 and is now hitting .535 on the season.

UA (10-3) will face No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Oklahoma (11-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday to wrap up the event.