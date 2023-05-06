The Cal softball team jumped on UA early Saturday and held on to win by an 8-6 score for the second consecutive night at Hillenbrand Stadium.

With the loss, UA (27-24, 5-18) fell into last place in the Pac-12 and is assured of playing in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game — against ASU or Oregon State — on Wednesday in the opening game of the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament at Hillenbrand.

The winner of the 8-9 game has to play a quarterfinal contest against No. 1 seed UCLA — which is 50-4, has a 23-game winning streak and is ranked No. 2 nationally.

The Golden Bears (33-17-1, 9-13-1) scored a run in the first inning, two in the second and three more in the fourth to go up 6-0 Saturday. UA scored three times in the fourth to make it 6-3, but Cal added a pair of runs in the sixth to make it 8-3.

The Wildcats scored twice in the sixth to cut the deficit back to three, then crept closer with a Devyn Netz solo homer in the seventh. But Blaise Biringer grounded out to end the game.

Biringer was 3 for 4, while Netz and Logan Cole each had two hits. Izzy Pacho had a two-run single that got UA on the board in the fourth.

Netz's homer was her team-leading 14th of the season.

Cal leadoff hitter Tatum Anzaldo opened the game with a homer and added a two-run shot in the second to make it 3-0. She finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

UA starter Sydney Somerndike (4-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in two innings.