 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA softball team gets a breather with mercy-rule win over Loyola Chicago
top story editor's pick
ARIZONA 11, LOYOLA CHICAGO 0

UA softball team gets a breather with mercy-rule win over Loyola Chicago

Paige Dimler

Paige Dimler

After two nail-biting, come-from-behind victories Saturday, the Arizona softball team had a much easier time Sunday on the final day of the Wildcat Invitational.

Paige Dimler homered and Carlie Scupin drove in three runs as UA bashed Loyola Chicago 11-0 in the mercy-rule win at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats led 1-0 after two innings before breaking the game open with a seven-run third.

Dimler, Scupin, Izzy Pacho and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos all had two hits for the Wildcats. Amber Toven had a two-run triple in the third to put UA up 7-0.

Devyn Netz (6-0) earned the win, allowing only a first-inning single to go with two walks and four strikeouts.

UA rallied past Boise State 5-4 on Saturday in the first game, then got a walkoff Scupin hit against Texas State to win 11-10 in a back-and-forth contest.

Arizona (15-4) is next in action against UTEP (9-11) for a doubleheader at Hillenbrand starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Wildcats will then host the Bear Down Fiesta next weekend before starting Pac-12 play.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News