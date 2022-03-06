UA softball team gets a breather with mercy-rule win over Loyola Chicago

After two nail-biting, come-from-behind victories Saturday, the Arizona softball team had a much easier time Sunday on the final day of the Wildcat Invitational.

Paige Dimler homered and Carlie Scupin drove in three runs as UA bashed Loyola Chicago 11-0 in the mercy-rule win at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats led 1-0 after two innings before breaking the game open with a seven-run third.

Dimler, Scupin, Izzy Pacho and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos all had two hits for the Wildcats. Amber Toven had a two-run triple in the third to put UA up 7-0.

Devyn Netz (6-0) earned the win, allowing only a first-inning single to go with two walks and four strikeouts.

UA rallied past Boise State 5-4 on Saturday in the first game, then got a walkoff Scupin hit against Texas State to win 11-10 in a back-and-forth contest.

Arizona (15-4) is next in action against UTEP (9-11) for a doubleheader at Hillenbrand starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Wildcats will then host the Bear Down Fiesta next weekend before starting Pac-12 play.