UA softball team held scoreless in series as UCLA completes sweep
NO. 2 UCLA 7, NO. 22 ARIZONA 0

  • Updated

An Arizona Softball glove rests on a pile of softballs during the University of Arizona Softball's practice on Mike Candrea Field at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. on Feb. 1st, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The UCLA pitching staff shut down the Arizona softball team's offense for the third straight day, beating the visiting Wildcats 7-0 on Monday.

The No. 22-ranked Wildcats (19-7, 0-3 Pac-12) didn't score in the three-game series and managed just five total hits.

After being no-hit Sunday, UA didn't reach base Monday until the fourth inning when Jasmine Perezchica notched a bunt single. Allie Skaggs and Izzy Pacho later had singles for the Wildcats, who didn't have an extra-base hit in the three games in being outscored 15-0.

Megan Faraimo blasted a three-run homer for UCLA, and also earned the win on the mound with four scoreless innings. The No. 2-ranked Bruins (25-3, 3-0) have won 18 straight games.

Devyn Netz (8-3) took the loss for UA, allowing six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

UA faces another red-hot team this week when it hosts No. 17 ASU for three games at Hillenbrand Stadium starting at 6 p.m. Friday. The Sun Devils (22-5, 3-0) have won 11 straight.

