UA softball team held scoreless in series as UCLA completes sweep

The UCLA pitching staff shut down the Arizona softball team's offense for the third straight day, beating the visiting Wildcats 7-0 on Monday.

The No. 22-ranked Wildcats (19-7, 0-3 Pac-12) didn't score in the three-game series and managed just five total hits.

After being no-hit Sunday, UA didn't reach base Monday until the fourth inning when Jasmine Perezchica notched a bunt single. Allie Skaggs and Izzy Pacho later had singles for the Wildcats, who didn't have an extra-base hit in the three games in being outscored 15-0.

Megan Faraimo blasted a three-run homer for UCLA, and also earned the win on the mound with four scoreless innings. The No. 2-ranked Bruins (25-3, 3-0) have won 18 straight games.

Devyn Netz (8-3) took the loss for UA, allowing six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

UA faces another red-hot team this week when it hosts No. 17 ASU for three games at Hillenbrand Stadium starting at 6 p.m. Friday. The Sun Devils (22-5, 3-0) have won 11 straight.