UA softball team tops Cal Baptist, falls to Fullerton

The No. 10-ranked Arizona softball team split its two games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Thursday, beating Cal Baptist 6-2 and then losing to Cal State Fullerton 1-0 in Cathedral City, California.

Carlie Scupin and Allie Skaggs homered in the win over Cal Baptist, while Sharlize Palacios had two RBIs.

Devyn Netz (4-0) went the distance to earn the win, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out four.

Fullerton scored the game’s only run in the sixth inning in the second game.

Jasmine Perezchica had two of UA’s four hits in the defeat. Madi Elish (0-1) took the loss, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings.

UA (8-3) will play Bethune-Cookman at 11:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a contest against UC Davis at 2 p.m. Arizona will take on No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday at the event.