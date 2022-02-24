 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA softball team tops Cal Baptist, falls to Fullerton
ARIZONA SOFTBALL

UA softball team tops Cal Baptist, falls to Fullerton

Carlie Scupin

The No. 10-ranked Arizona softball team split its two games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Thursday, beating Cal Baptist 6-2 and then losing to Cal State Fullerton 1-0 in Cathedral City, California.

Carlie Scupin and Allie Skaggs homered in the win over Cal Baptist, while Sharlize Palacios had two RBIs.

Devyn Netz (4-0) went the distance to earn the win, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out four.

Fullerton scored the game’s only run in the sixth inning in the second game.

Jasmine Perezchica had two of UA’s four hits in the defeat. Madi Elish (0-1) took the loss, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings.

UA (8-3) will play Bethune-Cookman at 11:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a contest against UC Davis at 2 p.m. Arizona will take on No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday at the event.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News