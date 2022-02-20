 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA softball team wraps up Hillenbrand Invitational by routing Long Beach State
editor's pick

Allie Skaggs

 Arizona Athletics

The No. 9-ranked Arizona softball team bounced back from a loss to Kentucky by run-ruling Long Beach State 12-2 to wrap up the Hillenbrand Invitational on Sunday.

UA (7-2) scored six runs in the fourth inning to break the game open. Allie Skaggs and Sophia Carroll both had two-run homers in the win, while Carlie Scupin and Izzy Pacho also had two RBIs.

Skaggs scored three times, and started the scoring with her first-inning homer.

Devyn Netz (3-0) earned the win with 2 1/3 scoreless relief innings.

The Wildcats had lost 7-6 late Saturday night to No. 16 Kentucky.

UA will compete in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral, California, starting Thursday. Arizona's big game at the event will be against No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday.

