Arizona swept its first two games in the Hillenbrand Invitational by a combined score of 22-0 Friday.

The UA defeated Weber State 8-0 in six innings before dominating Texas A&M-Commerce 14-0 in five innings in the nightcap at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats scored 11 runs on 11 hits in the first inning against the Lions.

Arizona (13-5) improved to 8-0 at home. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 94-7 in those games.

Devyn Netz (6-4) threw a four-hit shutout in the opener, walking one batter and striking out eight. She received offensive support from center fielder Jasmine Perezchica, who went 3 for 4 with one run and two RBIs.

Arizona scored three runs apiece in the second and third innings, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Wildcats drew eight walks — two each by Olivia DiNardo, Allie Skaggs and Izzy Pacho — while striking out only three times against three Weber State pitchers.

Arizona never gave Texas A&M-Commerce a chance. The 11-run first inning included a grand slam by Skaggs, who finished 3 for 4 with a career-high seven RBIs. DiNardo went 4 for 4 with two runs and one RBI. Perezchica and Blaise Biringer each went 1 for 1 with one walk, two runs and two RBIs.

Freshman Aissa Silva allowed one hit in five innings to earn her first collegiate victory. She struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.