Washington uses seven-run inning to hand Arizona seventh straight loss

  • Updated

Washington second baseman Kinsey Fiedler looks to the ump for confirmation after tagging out Arizona outfielder Jasmine Perezchica on a stolen base attempt in the fifth inning Friday night at Hillenbrand Stadium.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona softball team's offense got back on track Friday, but the Wildcats couldn't hold a lead in falling 12-7 to No. 11-ranked Washington at Hillenbrand Stadium.

No. 19 UA (19-11, 0-7 Pac-12) had scored just two total runs in its first six Pac-12 games, but used a four-run fifth inning to take a 7-5 lead against the Huskies in the opener of a three-game series.

Arizona left fielder Jasmine Perezchica tracks down a foul liner from Washington's Lilly Agan for the final out to bail the Wildcats out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the second inning.

Washington (21-10, 2-5) quickly struck back, scoring seven times in the sixth to go up by five. Neither team scored again as the Wildcats' losing streak reached seven.

The teams meet again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Paige Dimler and Carlie Scupin both homered for UA. Dimler's two-run homer in the fourth gave the Wildcats a 3-1 lead. After Washington scored four times in the fifth to go up 5-3, Scupin's two-run shot tied the game at 5.

Arizona third baseman Izzy Pacho makes the throw on a bang-bang play on a bunt by Washington's Megan Vandegrift in the sixth inning.

Blaise Biringer and Dimler added RBI singles later in the fifth to put the Wildcats up 7-5. Biringer finished 3 for 3.

Devyn Netz (8-5) took the loss in relief, allowing five runs in one inning. Starter Hanah Bowen had given up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Washington catcher Olivia Johnson went 3 for 3 with two homers and three RBIs and also scored three times.

