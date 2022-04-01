Washington uses seven-run inning to hand Arizona seventh straight loss

The Arizona softball team's offense got back on track Friday, but the Wildcats couldn't hold a lead in falling 12-7 to No. 11-ranked Washington at Hillenbrand Stadium.

No. 19 UA (19-11, 0-7 Pac-12) had scored just two total runs in its first six Pac-12 games, but used a four-run fifth inning to take a 7-5 lead against the Huskies in the opener of a three-game series.

Washington (21-10, 2-5) quickly struck back, scoring seven times in the sixth to go up by five. Neither team scored again as the Wildcats' losing streak reached seven.

The teams meet again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Paige Dimler and Carlie Scupin both homered for UA. Dimler's two-run homer in the fourth gave the Wildcats a 3-1 lead. After Washington scored four times in the fifth to go up 5-3, Scupin's two-run shot tied the game at 5.

Blaise Biringer and Dimler added RBI singles later in the fifth to put the Wildcats up 7-5. Biringer finished 3 for 3.

Devyn Netz (8-5) took the loss in relief, allowing five runs in one inning. Starter Hanah Bowen had given up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Washington catcher Olivia Johnson went 3 for 3 with two homers and three RBIs and also scored three times.

Saturday Who: No. 11 Washington (21-10, 2-5) at No. 19 Arizona (19-11, 0-7) When: 1:30 p.m. TV: Pac-12 Network

