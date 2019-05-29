Travel struggles turn into contest between Wildcats, Gophers

Arizona endured a tough nonconference schedule and battled a competitive second-half Pac-12 slate. Along the way, the Wildcats hit a few bumps and suffered a few bruises before finding themselves back in the Women’s College World Series.

Except the road to Oklahoma City proved to be just as bumpy as the season itself. A bird strike caused a domino effect that delayed the Wildcats’ plans. And it hasn’t been pure sunshine since their arrival either.

After waking up at 4 a.m. Tuesday for a 7 a.m. flight, the Wildcats were notified that the plane which was supposed to take them to Oklahoma City hit a bird on its way into Tucson. The team was delayed before it even departed campus.

“Some of us were already in McKale (Center), so we went back to sleep and some of us went back to Lapan Center,” Hillary Edior said.

One of Arizona’s video production staffers then fell ill on the van ride to the Tucson Airport. Arizona’s problems kept piling up. Once the team arrived at the airport, it realized that none of its the freshmen or transfer Rylee Pierce were on the manifest.

By the time everything was sorted out, the Wildcats were delayed more than five hours, and Minnesota — which had been tweeting about its own travel woes — was also ready for takeoff.

Suddenly, it was a race to see which team would arrive in OKC first.

“When we got here, I was like, ‘Are we last?’” Edior said. “And then we found out we weren’t, so we were excited about that. We won already.”

But that isn’t where the road to the WCWS ends.

All of Wednesday’s scheduled practices were canceled because of weather. Instead, teams bused to indoor facilities to get their workouts in.

Edior said her and the Wildcats had fun and are so far enjoying their time in Oklahoma City. Now they just want to start playing.

“It’s fun to see us go through a lot,” Edior said. “I have a good feeling it’s going to come out toward the end. It’s all going to be worth it, for sure.”