WCWS notes: Fans make trek to OKC, Mauga and Harper tied, JMU's on fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jeffrey and Carol Elmer crossed another item off their bucket lists this week — attending the Women’s College World Series.

But first, they took a trip to the USA Softball Hall of Fame, which is right next door.

Arizona items are almost everywhere you look at the Hall. Just inside the doors is a life-sized cutout of former UA great Jennie Finch. Enter a room devoted to the USA Olympic team, and you’ll see displays dedicated to each year they competed and brought home three consecutive gold medals — 1996, 2000 and 2004 — and the lone silver medal in 2008. Accompanying the display are two jerseys: Leah O’Brien-Amico‘s from 1996 and Finch’s from 2004. There is a 2004 photo of Mike Candrea being carried on the shoulders of the team after winning in Athens and even a handful of dirt in a Ziploc bag from the field.

For the Elmers, it’s been a special week — one about the true essence of the game of softball.