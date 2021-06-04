WCWS notes: Mike Candrea's brother on why he's the GOAT, and how Arizona made the Indy 500

Herta, 21, took home the title at the 2019 IndyCar Classic at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. He has also won at Laguna Seca in California.

Herta finished 16th in Sunday's Indy 500, and wasn’t too happy. He was in the top three most of the way until his car ran into some issues.

Racing is in Herta's blood. His dad, Bryan, was a driver. Colton started racing go-karts at age 4. While Harper’s parents wouldn’t let her join in, she has watched from the sidelines throughout his career.

She sees the similarities in the two sports.

“With racing, you've got to be brave — you're going around 230 miles an hour all around that oval. It's dangerous, it's not easy, but I just think that it's such an endurance sport that people don't really realize it can be mentally exhausting if you're not doing your best,” Harper said. “That's the same thing with softball. If I'm making errors or not doing good, performing the way I want to, I'm going to get mental. (It’s) keeping that same never get your highs too high and your lows too low, that type of thing.”

Herta and Harper work out together in the offseason, mostly lifting weights. And then there are the Wiffle ball contests.

“He loves playing Wiffle ball out in the cul-de-sac — thinks that he can hit it farther than me,” Harper said. “He tries going out there and out-hit me. He loves the hitting aspect because he knows that I'm a power hitter. … I don't need to pick up a Wiffle ball. It was actually hard for me because I try way too hard. For Wiffle ball, you need to be relaxed. I try to hit it so hard; it doesn’t work out very well.”