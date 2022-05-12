'We got that dog in us': Wildcats pounce on Stanford early to win series opener

The Arizona Wildcats jumped on Stanford early and often, scoring eight runs in the first three innings and holding on to win 10-6 in the series opener Thursday night at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Despite being out-hit by Stanford 13-8, the Cats took advantage of scoring opportunities and were boosted by a big night from Sophia Carroll. The Arizona shortstop went 2 for 2 with one home run, a team-high four RBIs and a walk.

“Me and Caitlin (Lowe) had a long talk yesterday about an approach for this weekend,” Carroll said. “My patience, my center of gravity and what I wanted to do with the ball.”

Carroll had a crowd of younger fans eagerly waiting for her after the game hoping to snag a few photo opportunities.

“It’s super cool,” Carroll said. “It’s nice to give back and inspire them.”

Arizona wasted no time jumping out in front as Sharlize Palacios rocketed a two-run home run off the right field scoreboard in the first inning for her 17th HR of the season.

Senior Hanah Bowen got the start in the circle for the Cats, sitting down the Cardinal in order to begin the night. She ran into trouble in the second when Stanford loaded the bases with no outs but escaped with only allowing one run. Third baseman Izzy Pacho made a diving stop down the line with two outs to retain the lead.

“I think I’d give the play of the game to Izzy,” Lowe, the first-year Arizona head coach, said. “That’s huge.”

Arizona added two more in the bottom of the frame on a two-run home run from Carroll, her first long ball since April 19.

The Wildcats broke things open in the third with four runs. Arizona loaded the bases with a single and then back-to-back walks allowed by Stanford ace Alana Vawter. Stanford opted to go to the bullpen, though Vawter was still on the hook for the ensuing runs Arizona scored.

Designated hitter Bailey Thompson lined a one-run single up the middle, followed by a two-run double by Carroll who finished the night. The Cats added one more on an RBI groundout by Jasmine Perezchica.

Vawter’s seven earned runs were the most she’s been charged with in an appearance this season and Arizona held a commanding 8-1 lead after three innings.

Bowen’s night was done after three innings of work as freshman Madi Elish came into the game to start the fourth. Bowen finished with four hits allowed, one run, one walk and one strikeout.

Stanford cut the deficit to 8-3 thanks to two runs in the fourth. But Allie Skaggs took it right back with her 22nd home run of the season — a two-run line drive shot that just snuck inside the right field foul pole. Skaggs, who was left off the All-Pac-12 first team list that was announced this week, is tied with Washington's Baylee Klingler for most HRs in the conference.

“Our girls don't care about the postseason awards. I think I get a little bit more upset,” Lowe said. “When someone puts up numbers like that, it's kind of crazy.”

Elish held the Cardinal scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings before getting into trouble in the seventh. The first three batters of the inning reached base and Lowe made the move to the bullpen to bring in Jessie Fontes to close the game out.

While Stanford was able to tack on three more runs to make it 10-6, Fontes recorded the final three outs and preserved the win. Needing to win the series to feel comfortable about making the NCAA Tournament, Arizona started the weekend off on the right foot.

“We got a lot of dog in us,” Carroll said. “That's Arizona softball. We want to keep that tradition.”

The two teams will play again Friday at 5 p.m.

