Week-long trip to Florida is no spring break for second-ranked Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats are also looking to build some team camaraderie. This will serve as their only extended road trip, as conference play begins the following weekend with a four-game series at Washington.

“It was nice having these past two weekends at home just to get our confidence up,” redshirt freshman Sharlize Palacios said. “Going on the road, what we’re going to mainly need to focus on is taking energy from each other. We need to keep focused on our goal. We’re not going to play the World Series here at home, so we’re going to need to be warriors on the road, too.”

The weather should provide good preparation for the Women’s College World Series as well. The temperatures are expected to be in the 80s for the series against FSU, with humidity at around 60%. It won’t be quite as sticky as June in Oklahoma City, but it will be an adjustment from the thin desert air.

Arizona’s sluggers, who have already hit 20 homers this season, will need a little extra oomph to get balls over the wall, and the pitchers, carrying a 0.95 ERA, will need to learn to trust their defense to avoid long innings in the heat.

“You can’t really prepare them for that because we don’t have humidity here to practice here,” Candrea said. “That’s one of the reasons why we’re going there. Hopefully, there are going to be some places down the road where humidity is a factor, Oklahoma City being one.”