It's been an eventful week for Arizona softball.

First, it was reported by Extra Inning Softball that the program had parted ways with assistant/pitching coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney, and the job opening was posted on UA's website on Wednesday.

Now, it appears that the Wildcats have their first entrant in the transfer portal: Ali Ashner. Both Extra Inning Softball and DI Softball have Ashner in their portal trackers.

The soon-to-be fifth-year senior who graduated this past month has had quite the journey. She tore her ACL as a senior at Chandler Hamilton High School, came to UA as a freshman as a walk-on, then moved on to South Mountain Community College and Phoenix College. She won back-to-back NJCAA DII Championships and collected Division II ACCAC Player of the Year and NFCA/Schutt NJCAA DII Player of the Year honors in two seasons at Phoenix College. Ashner transferred back to UA for her senior year.

She appeared in 19 games this past season, starting six as a designated player. She batted .269 in 26 at-bats.

There was some positive news for Arizona fans Saturday morning.

Allie Skaggs posted this message on Instagram: "Just talked to 10-year-old me ... she said I have some unfinished business. #thefinalcoutdown #buckleup"