Wildcats' bats go cold again vs. Ducks; Oregon clinches series

For the second time in as many days, the Arizona Wildcats were unable to figure out Brooke Yanez.

Oregon's ace pitcher threw a complete-game shutout, and the 12th-ranked Ducks beat seventh-ranked Arizona 1-0 Saturday afternoon in Eugene. Yanez's performance came less than a day after she allowed just one run on two hits in a 2-1 Oregon victory.

Arizona (33-10, 11-7) fell to 9-10 on the road this season.

Oregon scored the game's only run with a pair of doubles in the fifth inning. With one out, Deijah Pangilinan ripped a double to deep center field; Haley Cruse followed with an RBI double to right-center field.

Arizona's Alyssa Denham (16-6) scattered six hits, striking out three without walking a batter. Arizona finished with just four hits: A double and triple by Jessie Harper and singles by Dejah Mulipola and Janelle Meoño. Meoño's 27-game hitting streak ended Friday.

The Wildcats and Ducks (33-13, 11-9) are currently playing a game that won't count in the Pac-12 standings. The teams will finish their series Sunday at noon in a game that will air on Pac-12 Arizona.