 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats call on veteran Alyssa Denham to pitch in Saturday's elimination game
editor's pick top story

Wildcats call on veteran Alyssa Denham to pitch in Saturday's elimination game

  • Updated

Arizona pitcher Alyssa Denham (22) pitches against Alabama during the 2021 Women's College World Series at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on June 3, 2021.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats are turning to Alyssa Denham to help them avoid elimination at the Women's College World Series.

The right-hander from Texas will start Saturday's elimination game between the 11th-seeded Wildcats and 10th-seeded Florida State.

Denham, a senior, led the Wildcats to their NCAA Super Regional clincher over Arkansas last week and pitched two innings in Thursday’s loss to Alabama, surrendering three runs. She is 19-8 this season with an era of 2.00. It's her 93rd appearance at Arizona after spending her freshman year at Louisiana-Lafayette.

In what qualifies as a bigger surprise, Florida State will counter with Caylan Arnold and not ace Kathryn Sandercock. Arnold is 10-6 with a 1.88 ERA this season.

Saturday's elimination game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and will air on ESPN. Should the Wildcats win, they'd play again at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Both lineups are below. FSU is the designated home team. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona starting pitcher Garrett Irvin feels well-rested going into Tucson Regional

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News