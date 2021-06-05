Wildcats call on veteran Alyssa Denham to pitch in Saturday's elimination game

The Arizona Wildcats are turning to Alyssa Denham to help them avoid elimination at the Women's College World Series.

The right-hander from Texas will start Saturday's elimination game between the 11th-seeded Wildcats and 10th-seeded Florida State.

Denham, a senior, led the Wildcats to their NCAA Super Regional clincher over Arkansas last week and pitched two innings in Thursday’s loss to Alabama, surrendering three runs. She is 19-8 this season with an era of 2.00. It's her 93rd appearance at Arizona after spending her freshman year at Louisiana-Lafayette.

In what qualifies as a bigger surprise, Florida State will counter with Caylan Arnold and not ace Kathryn Sandercock. Arnold is 10-6 with a 1.88 ERA this season.

Saturday's elimination game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and will air on ESPN. Should the Wildcats win, they'd play again at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Both lineups are below. FSU is the designated home team.