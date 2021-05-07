Wildcats carry perfect game into seventh inning, then lose at Oregon

Hanah Bowen lost her perfect game with nobody out in the seventh inning.

Two batters later, Bowen — and the seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats — lost the game.

Terra McGowan belted a game-winning home run to left field with one out in the seventh inning, and 12th-ranked Oregon rallied to beat the UA 2-1 Friday night in a nationally televised pitchers’ duel in Eugene. The blast also scored Haley Cruse, who led off the inning with a single to right field and advanced to second on a bunt. With one out, Bowen got a quick two strikes on McGowan. The 0-2 pitch was clubbed deep to left field, however, and the Ducks walked off as winners.

Bowen pitched more than well enough to earn the win, retiring the first 18 batters she faced before running into trouble in the final inning. She struck out seven without walking a batter, and threw just 90 pitches. Hannah Martinez gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning, when she belted a solo home run to center field. Dejah Mulipola’s fourth-inning single accounted for Arizona’s other hit.

Arizona (33-9, 11-6 Pac-12) and Oregon (32-13, 10-9) will play two games Saturday starting at 2 p.m.