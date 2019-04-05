The Arizona softball team improved to 10-0 in the Pac-12 with an easy 13-0, five-inning rout of host Utah in the opener of a three-game set Friday night.
The No. 9-ranked Wildcats (30-7) scored twice in the second inning, three times in both the third and fourth, and then five more times in the fifth for a run-rule win.
Malia Martinez went 4 for 4 with five RBIs. She homered and doubled and scored three times. Jessie Harper hit her 20th homer of the year — most in the country — and Hannah Martinez also went deep.
Harper, Malia Martinez and Rylee Pierce all drove in two runs.
In her first game since being dubbed Pac-12 and national pitcher of the week, Taylor McQuillin (13-5) allowed two hits and struck out six in five innings to earn the win.
Arizona has logged five straight conference shutouts — including the final of a three-game set with Oregon State on March 24, followed by a three-game sweep over ASU. It's the longest UA streak since 1990, when the Wildcats shut out six consecutive Pac-10 opponents.
Utah and UA meet again at 11 a.m. Saturday, on Pac-12 Arizona.