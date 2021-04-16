Wildcats fall in Friday's Pac-12 series opener against ASU

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats fell behind by three runs early and couldn't catch up Friday, falling to 13th-ranked Arizona State 4-3 in Game 1 of their rivalry series in Tempe.

Starter Alyssa Denham gave up three runs on three hits before being lifted with two outs in the third inning. Hanah Bowen replaced her, allowing one run on two hits. She struck out five.

At the plate, Arizona had five hits and drew seven walks, and Sharlize Palacios belted a two-run homer. But the UA went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position, and stranded three players on base in the seventh inning.

Reyna Carranco singled and Dejah Mulipola doubled in the seventh. Following an intentional walk to Jessie Harper, Palacios struck out and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza grounded out.

The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 5 p.m., with the first game counting in the Pac-12 standings.

This story includes information from a news release.