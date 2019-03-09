If Arizona was thrown off guard by the name on its opponents’ jerseys on Friday, they didn’t show it during the second game of the weekend series against No. 1 Florida State.
Instead, the 12th-ranked Wildcats threw the Seminoles off their game on Saturday and run-ruled the reigning national champions 11-3 in five innings before a crowd of 2,841 during Alumni Weekend.
“We have such a big support system here this weekend and really, honestly, this weekend’s for them,” UA center fielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza said. “I think coming out, knowing that we can play Arizona softball like they set out before us — that’s what we had to do.”
Coach Mike Candrea said he didn’t get to talk to his team following Friday’s 5-3 loss. But when the Wildcats got together prior to Saturday’s game, Candrea only had one message: to clear their minds and play the game.
He didn’t want them to worry so much.
Candrea knows that games like the Florida State series could put a lot of pressure on his team, especially the younger athletes, but it’s about learning how to handle the pressure.
“Nothing is life-threatening out here,” Candrea said. “I think tonight they finally played, played the game.”
The Seminoles once again were first to the punch with a home run by Carsyn Gordon in the first, but Palomino-Cardoza ended the frame with a double play from the center field wall.
In their first trips to the plate, the Wildcats responded. A Florida State defensive error during Jessie Harper’s at-bat allowed Reyna Carranco to score.
Dejah Mulipola followed up with a home run — her first of two on the night — to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
“Palomino-Cardoza was sick today, but she had a hell of a game to say the least,” Candrea said. “The one catch she made up against the fence to double the runner out was huge. That was a nice catch.”
Arizona continued piling on the runs in the second, ending the inning with a 7-1 lead on a two-RBI single by Harper and a two-run homer by Mulipola.
The Seminoles hit their own two-run home run in the third to draw closer at 7-3, but Arizona immediately responded with a two-RBI single by Carranco.
In the top of the fifth inning, UA starting pitcher and Sahuaro High grad Gina Snyder issued her fifth walk of the night, loading the bases for Florida State. Snyder wasn’t worried.
On the next pitch, Florida State’s Dani Morgan popped out to center field, where Palomino-Cardoza made the catch for the third out.
“I’ve been in that situation a lot and somehow always get out of it,” Snyder said. “So, I’m just trusting and trusting my teammates.”
In her third start of the season, the redshirt senior struck out four, while only allowing four hits. Candrea commended the way Snyder was able to keep her composure.
“When we jumped on them 7-1 and then gave them a couple runs back, the one thing I thought was really good was Gina stayed focused the whole time,” Candrea said. “She didn’t hit the panic button — just kept pitching for us — and then we came back, answered those two runs right back, and I thought that was big.”
A double to the right field corner by Palomino-Cardoza brought in Hannah “Peanut” Martinez and Jenna Kean to end the game and split the series against Florida State, so far.
Candrea said he hopes Saturday’s win is a springboard for the team to know how they can play against any team, even the No. 1 team in the country.
The Wildcats will close out the weekend series against Florida State on Sunday at noon.
“I think once they realize that and turn a switch, then that will be a big step in the maturity process of this entire ball club,” Candrea said. “That’s the one thing we have been missing. But if we can play like this every time we put on the uniform, then I think this team has a chance of being a very good team.
“Hopefully tonight they’ve kind of learned how to play the game and how to relax.”