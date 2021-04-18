 Skip to main content
Wildcats force extra innings, but fall in eight to host Sun Devils
Softball: No. 13 ASU 4, No. 8 Arizona 3

Wildcats force extra innings, but fall in eight to host Sun Devils

Arizona Wildcats UA softball logo 2020 NEW

Maddi Hackbarth doubled in Jazmine Hill in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to give No. 13-ranked Arizona State a 4-3 walk-off win over No. 8 Arizona in Tempe.

UA (27-8, 6-5 Pac-12) had tied the game at 3 in the top of the seventh when Dejah Mulipola doubled in Reyna Carranco with two outs.

Denae Chatman homered twice for ASU in the win, a two-run blast in the second to make it 2-0 and a solo shot in the third to put the Sun Devils up 3-2.

UA had tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth on Malia Martinez's two-run homer. Carranco and Mulipola both had two hits in the loss.

Hanah Bowen (4-1) went the distance for UA, allowing six hits and striking out two.

ASU was credited as going 3-0 in the Pac-12 standings in the series, despite losing 15-1 to Arizona late Saturday night in a nonconference game. Jessie Harper and Allie Skaggs homered in UA's blowout win, as Harper and Hannah Martinez both drove in three runs.

Earlier Saturday, ASU won 8-1. The Sun Devils (28-11, 9-6) also won the series opener, 4-3 on Friday night.

UA next hosts Utah (16-18, 2-10) from Friday through Sunday at Hillenbrand Stadium.

