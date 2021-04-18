Wildcats force extra innings, but fall in eight to host Sun Devils

Maddi Hackbarth doubled in Jazmine Hill in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to give No. 13-ranked Arizona State a 4-3 walk-off win over No. 8 Arizona in Tempe.

UA (27-8, 6-5 Pac-12) had tied the game at 3 in the top of the seventh when Dejah Mulipola doubled in Reyna Carranco with two outs.

Denae Chatman homered twice for ASU in the win, a two-run blast in the second to make it 2-0 and a solo shot in the third to put the Sun Devils up 3-2.

UA had tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth on Malia Martinez's two-run homer. Carranco and Mulipola both had two hits in the loss.

Hanah Bowen (4-1) went the distance for UA, allowing six hits and striking out two.

ASU was credited as going 3-0 in the Pac-12 standings in the series, despite losing 15-1 to Arizona late Saturday night in a nonconference game. Jessie Harper and Allie Skaggs homered in UA's blowout win, as Harper and Hannah Martinez both drove in three runs.

Earlier Saturday, ASU won 8-1. The Sun Devils (28-11, 9-6) also won the series opener, 4-3 on Friday night.

UA next hosts Utah (16-18, 2-10) from Friday through Sunday at Hillenbrand Stadium.