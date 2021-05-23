Wildcats in ninth place heading into final round of stroke play at NCAA Championships

The UA women's golf team made the cut at the NCAA Championships, and will play in Monday's final round of stroke play at Scottsdale's Grayhawk Golf Club.

There's no time to relax, however. The Wildcats are in ninth place heading into the final round, and will need to finish in the final eight Monday to advance to the match play portion of the championships.

The top 15 teams after Sunday advanced.

UA shot a 4-over 292 Sunday and has a 18-over 882 total through three rounds, two shots behind seventh-place Wake Forest and one shot behind eighth-place Florida State.

Oregon is only a shot behind the Wildcats, while LSU is two behind.

Stanford is dominating through three rounds, and leads by 20 shots over second-place Duke heading into the final round of stroke pla.

Yu-Sang Hou shot a 2-under 70 Sunday, and leads the Wildcats with a 3-over 219 through three rounds. She's tied for 23rd among individuals.

A day after shooting an 85, UA's Gile Bite Starkute shot a 4-under 68 Sunday. She's tied for 72nd with a 9-over 225 total.