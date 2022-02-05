Wildcats know they can trust Hanah Bowen, but how often can she pitch?

Palacios and the rest of the Wildcats rave about Bowen’s work ethic, something the redshirt senior takes a lot of pride in. It came as no surprise that she put in the effort to serve as the backup second baseman and an integral part of the pitching staff in 2021.

Can she take the next step in becoming an ace and help Arizona not only get back to the Women’s College World Series but win while there?

Bowen doesn’t want to get ahead of herself.

“I don’t want to think too big or have too many thoughts going on,” Bowen said. “We have really good players on this team that have a lot to bring to the table and I think we’re going to be a fierce competitor.”

Even though softball has come a long way, it still revolves around the pitcher’s circle.

Pac-12 champion UCLA boasted two of the country’s best arms in Rachel Garcia and Megan Faraimo, and even though Women’s College World Series Champion Oklahoma did not have a traditional ace, the Sooners didn’t allow more than three runs in any of their WCWS wins.