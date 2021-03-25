Wildcats 'not hitting the panic button' as they open weekend softball series with Oregon State

It’s difficult for anyone to pinpoint the Arizona Wildcats' current issues.
The No. 9 Wildcats (14-5, 0-2) have lost five of their last seven games and return home this week for a three-game series against Oregon State (13-7, 2-1) looking to fix whatever might be broken.
Last week, before two losses to No. 6 Washington, shortstop Jessie Harper said the hitters were placing too much pressure on themselves. This week, catcher Dejah Mulipola pointed toward a dip in confidence.
Coach Mike Candrea blamed distractions.
“I don’t know exactly where their minds are right now,” Candrea said. “I think they’re embracing the opportunity to play again. It’s just not coming (along) as quickly as we thought it would.”
That is surprising, even to those within the program. Arizona left Tucson earlier this month, averaging two home runs per game with eight out of 10 wins ending by mercy rule. In the last five games, that powerful lineup has mustered just two homers and six total runs.
“Our confidence is a little bit down, because we’re not getting the results that we want,” Mulipola said.
The opposing pitchers have gotten tougher, too. .
Central Florida’s Giana Mancha, who shut out the Wildcats in Orlando, has allowed nine runs in her last four outings and the Florida State duo Kathryn Sandercock and Caylan Arnold, who combined for another shutout against Arizona, have recorded five losses this year. However, there’s no doubting the excellence of Washington’s First-Team All-American Gabby Plain, who is 13-0 with two complete-game victories over the Wildcats.
Still, Arizona is expected to topple giants. After all, the players say the expectations are to always make the Women’s College World Series.
“One thing coach always says is ‘pressure is a privilege,’” Mulipola said. “And I’ve actually caught myself, in game, saying that to myself, maybe when there’s runners on and I am coming up to bat with two outs. That’s a lot of pressure, and I just slow it down.”
That’s easy to do for a USA national team member with 200 college softball games under her belt. It can be much more difficult for players with less experience.
That’s why at the end of explaining all the distractions, everything from COVID-19 to no fans in the stands making games seem like practice, Candrea put his hands up. Narrowing the gap between them, he emphasized the importance of simply ignoring everything else and “playing the game.”
He’s tinkered with the lineup, moving players around or giving them time off, but with 16 runners left on base in the last three games, the message isn’t working.
“I’m not just sitting back and letting them try to figure it out, believe me,” Candrea said. “That’s my job is to try to figure out what buttons to press. We’ve made some line-up changes, sometimes just to give them a mental break. But it’s not an exact science.”
Still, Arizona’s pitching and defense have inspired hope, as the team has yet to lose a game by more than two runs.
“We’ve been in every ballgame that we’ve lost, and it could have gone either way,” Candrea said. “So I’m not hitting the panic button.”