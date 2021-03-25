Wildcats 'not hitting the panic button' as they open weekend softball series with Oregon State

It’s difficult for anyone to pinpoint the Arizona Wildcats' current issues.

The No. 9 Wildcats (14-5, 0-2) have lost five of their last seven games and return home this week for a three-game series against Oregon State (13-7, 2-1) looking to fix whatever might be broken.

Last week, before two losses to No. 6 Washington, shortstop Jessie Harper said the hitters were placing too much pressure on themselves. This week, catcher Dejah Mulipola pointed toward a dip in confidence.

Coach Mike Candrea blamed distractions.

“I don’t know exactly where their minds are right now,” Candrea said. “I think they’re embracing the opportunity to play again. It’s just not coming (along) as quickly as we thought it would.”

That is surprising, even to those within the program. Arizona left Tucson earlier this month, averaging two home runs per game with eight out of 10 wins ending by mercy rule. In the last five games, that powerful lineup has mustered just two homers and six total runs.

“Our confidence is a little bit down, because we’re not getting the results that we want,” Mulipola said.

The opposing pitchers have gotten tougher, too. .