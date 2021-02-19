Wildcats off to a smiling, slugging start, smash Southern Utah in 2021 opener

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats pushed four runs across in the bottom of the sixth to run-rule Southern Utah 8-0 in their 2021 season opener at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Arizona (2-0) then won its nightcap against New Mexico, scoring twice in the fifth inning and twice in the sixth to win, 5-2.

The Wildcats are playing five games over three days as part of the Hillenbrand Invitational played on campus.

The Wildcats got contributions from most of their lineup in the afternoon, as eight of nine starters had at least one hit versus Southern Utah and three different players homered.

Malia Martinez’s two-run shot to center field in the sixth inning capped off an impressive game one from the Cats.

Starting pitcher Alyssa Denham pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out five batters and allowing just one hit in 20 batters faced.

Arizona jumped out to a first-inning lead thanks to an RBI single from senior Jessie Harper. The star shortstop lined a 3-2 pitch to center to score Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza. Redshirt freshman Sharlize Palacios extended the lead the next inning with her second career home run, a no-doubter that crashed down in the empty left field bleachers.