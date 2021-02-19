Wildcats off to a smiling, slugging start, smash Southern Utah in 2021 opener

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats pushed four runs across in the bottom of the sixth to run-rule Southern Utah 8-0 in their 2021 season opener at Hillenbrand Stadium.
Arizona (2-0) then won its nightcap against New Mexico, scoring twice in the fifth inning and twice in the sixth to win, 5-2.
The Wildcats are playing five games over three days as part of the Hillenbrand Invitational played on campus.
The Wildcats got contributions from most of their lineup in the afternoon, as eight of nine starters had at least one hit versus Southern Utah and three different players homered.
Malia Martinez’s two-run shot to center field in the sixth inning capped off an impressive game one from the Cats.
Starting pitcher Alyssa Denham pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out five batters and allowing just one hit in 20 batters faced.
Arizona jumped out to a first-inning lead thanks to an RBI single from senior Jessie Harper. The star shortstop lined a 3-2 pitch to center to score Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza. Redshirt freshman Sharlize Palacios extended the lead the next inning with her second career home run, a no-doubter that crashed down in the empty left field bleachers.
Though fans were not allowed into the ballpark due to the pandemic, a few onlookers sat in camping chairs outside the stadium down the third-base line that peered into the home plate area.
With early run support, Denham had no issues with the Southern Utah order. She didn’t allow her lone hit until the fourth inning.
Arizona added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth with a lead-off solo shot from Hannah “Peanut” Martinez and a two-out RBI single by Dejah Mulipola to score Janelle Meono.
The flood gates opened in the sixth inning as Arizona scored four runs to put the run-rule into effect. Meono started the inning with a single to left, Palomino-Cardoza followed by reaching on a fielder’s choice and the Cats had two on with nobody out.
Reyna Carranco drove in Meono, and Mulipola made it 6-0 after she grounded into a double play that plated Palomino-Cardoza.
Martinez put a stamp on the afternoon with a two-run home run to right-center to end the game.