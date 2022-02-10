Wildcats open Caitlin Lowe era with largest season-opening win in program history

Moments before the first pitch of Arizona 2022 softball season opener, a video played on the right field scoreboard.
The opening line, narrated by former UA All-American Autumn Champion, posed a thought-provoking question: "How do you replace a legend?"
After a brief pause, Champion’s voice echoed throughout Rita Hillenbrand Stadium.
"You hire another one," she said.
First-year coach Caitlin Lowe is the very definition of Wildcat royalty. And on Thursday night, Lowe's Wildcats rewrote the record books with a 22-1 victory over Southern Utah at the newly named Mike Candrea Field at Hillenbrand Stadium. The 21-run win is the largest opening-day victory in program history.
“Everybody had butterflies going,” Lowe said after the game, which was attended by the recently retired Candrea. “I think the whole team did, I did. Felt good to play good softball today.”
Ninth-ranked Arizona rode a 10-run second inning to win handily. The team finished the game with 18 hits, three of which were home runs.
The Wildcats (1-0) looked shaky in the first inning, with starting pitcher Hanah Bowen allowing a solo home run after striking out the first two batters. Arizona went down quietly in the bottom of the frame, stranding leadoff hitter Janelle Meoño.
The second inning, however, was full of fireworks.
Left fielder Jasmine Perezchica started things off with a three-run double to left-center. Ole Miss transfer and Tucson native Blaise Biringer then made it 4-1 with an RBI single.
With two on and one out, second baseman Allie Skaggs nearly cleared the left field bleachers with a three-run shot. Carlie Scupin followed by blasting the third pitch of the at-bat over the batter’s eye in center.
“They threw me a pretty pitch inside and that was what I was looking for,” Skaggs said.
The Wildcats got two more runs in the inning after a Southern Utah error and led 10-1 going into the third.
Bowen’s night came to a close after three innings. She was flawless after surrendering the homer, retiring seven straight batters to close her debut and finished with five strikeouts.
“The fact that she threw up seven straight outs means a lot,” Lowe said.
Bowen was relieved by sophomore Jessie Fontes, who pitched two scoreless innings and struck out four without allowing a hit.
Scupin made it 12-1 Arizona in the third on a two-run double. She tied for a team-high three RBIs for the night and was one of two players with both a home run and a double.
A three-run, bases-clearing triple by sophomore Guilia Koutsoyanopulos in the fourth inning started what turned into a nine-run inning to ensure a run-rule victory. Later in the inning, Izzy Pacho launched the team’s third home run of the night over the right-center field wall, scoring Sophia Carroll.
Six different Wildcats finished with at least two hits. Sharlize Palacios had UA’s last three runs driven in and was one of four players with at least three RBI, joining Skaggs, Scupin and Koutsoyanopulos.
“We’re dangerous,” Skaggs said. “Playing for (Caitlin) is so much fun … to get that first win, I’ve never been so happy at the end of a game.”
The Wildcats’ win was only a prelude for what’s to come later this weekend. Arizona hosts the Candrea Classic starting Friday. The Wildcats will face the same Southern Utah team Friday night, then take on No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and New Mexico on Sunday.
Saturday’s matchup against ’Bama, a rematch of last year's Women's College World Series opener, is expected to be a sellout.
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA