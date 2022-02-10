Wildcats open Caitlin Lowe era with largest season-opening win in program history

The second inning, however, was full of fireworks.

Left fielder Jasmine Perezchica started things off with a three-run double to left-center. Ole Miss transfer and Tucson native Blaise Biringer then made it 4-1 with an RBI single.

With two on and one out, second baseman Allie Skaggs nearly cleared the left field bleachers with a three-run shot. Carlie Scupin followed by blasting the third pitch of the at-bat over the batter’s eye in center.

“They threw me a pretty pitch inside and that was what I was looking for,” Skaggs said.

The Wildcats got two more runs in the inning after a Southern Utah error and led 10-1 going into the third.

Bowen’s night came to a close after three innings. She was flawless after surrendering the homer, retiring seven straight batters to close her debut and finished with five strikeouts.

“The fact that she threw up seven straight outs means a lot,” Lowe said.

Bowen was relieved by sophomore Jessie Fontes, who pitched two scoreless innings and struck out four without allowing a hit.