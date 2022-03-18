 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildcats open Pac-12 softball slate at No. 3 UCLA
ARIZONA SOFTBALL

Wildcats open Pac-12 softball slate at No. 3 UCLA

The Arizona softball team has had a strong 19-4 start to the season, but the competition is about to ramp up as Pac-12 play begins.

The No. 20-ranked Wildcats will visit No. 3 UCLA for a three-game series starting Saturday, then host No. 24 Arizona State and No. 10 Washington the next two weeks.

Saturday’s 5 p.m. game will air on Pac-12 Los Angeles. Sunday’s and Monday’s noon contests will both be shown on the main Pac-12 Network.

Both UA and UCLA enter on long win streaks. The Wildcats have won nine in a row, while the Bruins (22-3) have taken 15 straight, including a 5-0 run last week when they outscored their opponents 64-3.

It will be the first true road games for UA, which has gone 16-2 at home and 3-2 at neutral sites. UCLA is 8-0 at home and 14-3 on neutral fields.

Carlie Scupin has been the Wildcats’ biggest offensive force, hitting an even .500 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs. Devyn Netz leads UA pitchers in wins, going 8-1 with a 1.43 ERA in 54 innings.

UCLA has outscored its opponents 204-34.

