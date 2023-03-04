The 16th-ranked Arizona softball team responded to its first home loss of the season with a resounding victory Saturday over Texas A&M-Commerce in the Hillenbrand Invitational.

The Wildcats defeated the Lions 17-8 at Hillenbrand Stadium, scoring 11 first-inning runs for the second time in as many meetings this weekend.

Earlier Saturday, Arizona (14-6) lost 10-3 to Nebraska.

The latest double-digit inning featured a trio of two-RBI doubles from Olivia DiNardo, Izzy Pacho and Carlie Scupin.

Scupin, Allie Skaggs and Paige Dimler hit home runs during Arizona's six-run third inning, which made the score 17-2.

Scupin, DiNardo, Skaggs and Pacho each finished with three RBIs.

Texas A&M-Commerce plated six runs in the fourth.

In the earlier game, Nebraska chased starter Devyn Netz with a five-run third inning, overcoming a 3-1 deficit. The Cornhuskers (13-6) had 16 hits in all, easily the most by a UA opponent this season.