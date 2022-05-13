Wildcats run-ruled by Stanford ahead of home finale

The Arizona Wildcats ended up on the wrong side of history Friday night against Stanford.

Not only were the Wildcats (33-19) shut out at Hillenbrand Stadium for the fourth time this season, it marked the first time in 98 all-time meetings between the two schools that Stanford outscored Arizona by 10 or more runs.

The 10-0, run-rule loss in five innings also ended Arizona’s 15-game home winning streak against the Cardinal.

“I thought defensively, we came out flat — which is not like us at all,” UA coach Caitlin Lowe said. “A couple mistakes led to some big opportunities for them.”

Stanford scored runs in all five innings of the game — including five in the fifth — and came out as the early aggressor. Arizona’s Devyn Netz got the start in the circle and got the first two outs of the first inning before she allowed a solo home run to Kaitlyn Lim to make it 1-0.

Uncharacteristic defensive issues started to pop up in the second inning. Stanford's first three batters all singled off Netz, then an error by second baseman Allie Skaggs gave the Cardinal a 2-0 lead and still with the bases loaded. A single by Stanford’s Sydney Steele on the next at-bat made it 3-0.

Arizona got the leadoff batter on in the bottom of the frame on a Carlie Scupin single but couldn’t do anything with it as the next three batters were retired. Scupin had two of UA’s five hits on the night.

“I’m feeling more confident than I have in a while,” Scupin said. “Just really trying to focus on hitting line drives.”

Stanford added a run in both the third and fourth innings to make it 5-0. Then the fifth inning is where the game got away from the Cats.

The Cardinal loaded the bases with one out for first baseman Johnna Schroeder. Schroeder hit a soft, but well-placed, dribbler up the middle that skipped off Skaggs’ out-stretched glove and into shallow center allowing two runs to score.

The next Stanford batter hit an RBI single and two Cardinal runners advanced an extra base on a throwing error by center fielder Janelle Meono to make it 8-0. A two-run double a batter later put Arizona in run-rule territory and the Cats were unable to advance the game to the sixth.

The loss sets up a pivotal series finale Saturday at noon. Arizona likely needs a win to shore up a postseason berth, while the Cardinal are fighting to stay in fourth place in the conference.

The Wildcats will honor three seniors for their final home game: Hanah Bowen, Hannah Martinez and Bailey Thompson.

“A lot of it is just for this team to prove to ourselves what kind of team we can be,” Lowe said. “Hopefully, we come out on fire tomorrow.”

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

