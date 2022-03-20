Wildcats softball team no-hit by UCLA in second straight loss to Bruins

Holly Azevedo no-hit the UA softball team Sunday, striking out 13 in UCLA's 3-0 victory in Los Angeles.

The No. 3-ranked Bruins have held Arizona to no runs and just two singles in the first two games of the series.

No. 20 Arizona (19-6, 0-2 Pac-12) had only two baserunners against Azevedo, on a passed ball on a third strike in the fourth inning and on an error in the seventh.

UCLA had just five hits against UA pitcher Madi Elish (4-2), but managed to score single runs in the first, fourth and sixth.

The Bruins (24-3, 2-0) stretched their winning streak to 17. The teams wrap up the three-game series at noon Monday, with the contest airing on the Pac-12 Network.