Wildcats, Sun Devils split doubleheader, but ASU wins Pac-12 series

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats and 13th-ranked ASU split Saturday's doubleheader in Tempe. But the Sun Devils won the game that matters, securing their first series win over the UA since 2015.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Pac-12 series this season are four games long, with single games Fridays and Sundays and a doubleheader on Saturdays. Three of the four games — all but the Saturday nightcap — count toward the Pac-12 standings.

ASU won 4-3 on Friday night, and the Sun Devils' bats stayed hot as they beat Arizona 8-1 in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Sun Devils have hit the long ball well, with over 70 home runs this season. The longball the key in the victory in the second game of the series. A pair of two-run home runs from Maddi Hackbarth — who leads team with 18 home runs — set the pace. Alynah Torres also homered twice, in the third and fifth inning, and Makenna Harper added her own.

The Wildcats got on the scoreboard with two-out RBI from Jessie Harper but that was their only production as the starter, Allison Royalty, got the win with 3.2 innings, five hits, three strikeouts and only one earned run. Lindsay Lopez came in to relieve for 3.1 innings, three hits, three strikeouts and did not give up a run.