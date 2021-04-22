Wildcats turn to Janelle Meoño with Alyssa Palmino-Cardoza (knee) sidelined

When Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza went down with an injury at the end of last Friday’s 4-3 loss to Arizona State, Mike Candrea feared Arizona’s star center fielder could be lost for a considerable amount of time — possibly the rest of the season.
“With her past history, you kind of expect the worst,” the UA softball coach said.
Palomino-Cardoza, an All-American, tore her right ACL in 2016 and her left one in 2017. When she went down Friday at first base, grabbing her right knee, fear spread that she had suffered a third tear. Things didn't look much better when her teammates helped her off the field.
Thankfully, Palomino-Cardoza received good news this week. MRI results showed no structural damage to her hurt knee. Palomino-Cardoza is listed as week-to-week, and Candrea said he expects her to play again this season.
Palomino-Cardoza will have to watch from the dugout this weekend, when the 10th-ranked Wildcats (27-8, 6-5) host Utah (16-18, 2-10) at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Cats have won their last six games against the Utes dating back to 2018 and are winners of their last 24 games at home.
That Palomino-Cardoza has battled such serious injuries and still logged over 60 home runs and over 200 RBI for her career is a testament to both her toughness and love for the game.
“I don't think I've ever had an athlete go through much as she has to be able to be on the softball field. And so she's definitely got a place in my heart for the rest of my life,” Candrea said.
The Wildcats, who have lost three of their last four games after winning their previous 12 in a row, must find a short-term replacement for one of their best players. Palomino-Cardoza was hitting .337 with six home runs and 29 RBIs before she got hurt.
Redshirt freshman Janelle Meoño will draw the start in center field against the Utes. Candrea doesn’t expect any dropoff in production: She started in center the last three games of the ASU series and went 4 for 10 with two RBIs. She is riding a 21-game hit streak.
“Janelle's played the game at a high level all year,” Candrea said. “In the leadoff spot (she) has been consistent, probably one of our most consistent performers day to day. And we know that she can play center field.”
The UA coach was also complimentary of Meoño’s speed, noting she is faster than Palomino-Cardoza and may have greater range in the outfield. The redshirt freshman showed it last weekend, when she rushed to the warning track and the Sun Devils of a home run.
And though she won’t be in the field, Palomino-Cardoza has been a helpful resource for Meoño has she prepares to take on a larger role. Meoño calls Palomino-Cardoza "like my sister in the outfield."
“She just told me she believes in me,” Meoño said. “She just gave me that confidence that I'm gonna go out there and do what I do.”