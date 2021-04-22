Wildcats turn to Janelle Meoño with Alyssa Palmino-Cardoza (knee) sidelined

“I don't think I've ever had an athlete go through much as she has to be able to be on the softball field. And so she's definitely got a place in my heart for the rest of my life,” Candrea said.

The Wildcats, who have lost three of their last four games after winning their previous 12 in a row, must find a short-term replacement for one of their best players. Palomino-Cardoza was hitting .337 with six home runs and 29 RBIs before she got hurt.

Redshirt freshman Janelle Meoño will draw the start in center field against the Utes. Candrea doesn’t expect any dropoff in production: She started in center the last three games of the ASU series and went 4 for 10 with two RBIs. She is riding a 21-game hit streak.

“Janelle's played the game at a high level all year,” Candrea said. “In the leadoff spot (she) has been consistent, probably one of our most consistent performers day to day. And we know that she can play center field.”

The UA coach was also complimentary of Meoño’s speed, noting she is faster than Palomino-Cardoza and may have greater range in the outfield. The redshirt freshman showed it last weekend, when she rushed to the warning track and the Sun Devils of a home run.