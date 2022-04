The Arizona softball team's game at Utah was rained out Friday, and the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

The No. 24-ranked Wildcats (25-15, 4-11 Pac-12) and Utes (21-20, 4-8) will also meet Sunday in the series finale.

UA, which has won five of its past six games, will then visit New Mexico State (10-26) for a doubleheader on Wednesday before returning to host Fresno State (13-30) for a doubleheader next Saturday at Hillenbrand Stadium.

