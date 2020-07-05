Wildcats' WCWS trip in 1988 was first step of a dynasty

Editor’s note: For more than three decades, the UA has been one of college softball’s best teams, making 23 Women’s College World Series appearances and winning eight national championships. This is the first in a series looking back at the WCWS trips.
1988: Hello, world
What went down: In Arizona’s first trip to the Women’s College World Series under coach Mike Candrea, the Wildcats made it to the semifinals and tied for third. UA was shut out in its final two games, first by the team that would become its biggest rival, UCLA by a 5-0 score, and then to Fresno State 4-0 in the double-elimination tournament. UCLA went on to win the championship in the event that was held in Sunnyvale, California.
The Bruins dominated, outscoring opponents 21-3 behind All-American Lisa Longaker (31-4, 240 strikeouts, 23 shutouts and nation-leading 0.30 ERA). The Bruins won five national championships during the 1980s.
Arizona beat Adelphi and Cal Poly Pomona to open the WCWS. The Wildcats had beaten Fresno State twice during the season, but not in the finale.
The hits just weren’t dropping. More importantly UA had lost its senior lefty ace, Teresa Cherry. Cherry (32-11, 0.51 ERA) left early in the UCLA game because of an injury, and it affected her drop ball, her best pitch.
Arizona finished 54-18 and two Wildcats made the all-tournament team — third baseman Julie Standering and shortstop Heidi Lievens.
From the archives: From the Star the day after the two losses: Both UCLA’s and Fresno State’s pitching were just too much for Arizona, especially after Cherry went down with her injury.
Arizona fell to eventual champion UCLA, 5-0, in the winner’s bracket and then lost to Fresno State, 4-0, in the losers’ bracket.
Arizona hadn’t lost two straight games since last month to No. 1 UCLA. ...
Arizona’s problems began when senior pitcher, Teresa Cherry, a lefty, had problems with her ulnar nerve in her left arm. She left after two innings after giving up four runs (one earned), four hits, and three walks.
In relief, Ginnie Scheller came in and gave up three hits, including a home run.
Against Fresno State, Scheller (9-3) gave up another home run and five hits in the loss.
He said it: “I’m proud of them and we made some big strides. But you are never satisfied to finish third or second. Our goal is to finish No. 1.” — Candrea
After the WCWS: At the time, Candrea said he was building one of the strongest programs in the country.
“There are people around the country now who know about Arizona softball. I can walk into any recruit’s home and feel that the people are aware of our program,” he said.
The big number: 16. The 1988 World Series appearance was the first of 16 consecutive trips for the Wildcats.
