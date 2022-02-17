Wildcats will try to jump-start offense in Hillenbrand Invitational

It will be up to center fielder Janelle Meoño and left fielder Jasmine Perezchica to create that spark.

Perezchica was moved from the No. 9 spot in the lineup to second, just behind Meoño. The two slap-hitters have the ability to cause havoc on the basepaths, infuriating defenses with their speed. But if they are unable to reach base, that limits any potential damage from the power-hitting middle of the lineup.

Perezchica has been taking cues from Meoño, the 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and her best friend. The rise to No. 2 in the lineup came as a little bit of a surprise to Perezchica, but as it’s a similar journey Meoño took to the leadoff spot, Perezchica knows the importance of the role.

“I’ve learned a lot from her,” Perezchica said. “Just learning from her last year really helped me this year. She helps me not try to overthink everything, and she’s a really good player.”