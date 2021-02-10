With Dejah Mulipola back, third-ranked Wildcats 'super-pumped' to open season vs. No. 6 Texas

The last time the Mulipola was behind the plate for the Wildcats was 2019, when she hit .311 with 23 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .766 slugging percentage. She finished the season with a .998 fielding percentage and one error, and won both the Johnny Bench Award and the NFCA Catcher of the Year award.

During her year with Team USA, Mulipola caught softball legends Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott. She returns to the Wildcats with invaluable experience.

“I think the one thing that I’ve seen improved more than anything with her is her maturity,” Candrea said. “She has a tendency now to really keep the game slow — not let it get too big. And to me, those are great qualities that you have to have when you walk in the Olympic arena.

“… I just think maturity, the knowledge that she brings to the table right now — the experience that she brings. Every game is the highs and lows you have to go through as a pitcher. I think Dejah is really good right now at understanding that and knowing when to go out to the mound and talk to someone and slow them down. When to encourage them, when to be tough on them. I think it’s like having another coach out there right down with her experience level and her maturity. I think she will help our pitching staff quite well.”