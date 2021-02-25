With family back in the stands, No. 3 Arizona crushes BYU with 12-run first inning

Adrianna Meoño, the mother of redshirt freshman Janelle Meoño, didn’t hesitate when she got a call from her daughter Tuesday saying that family would be allowed at this weekend’s Wildcat Invitational.

She packed her bags immediately and made the trip to Tucson from the Los Angeles suburb of Hacienda Heights. She was in the stands in time for Thursday’s 3 p.m. first pitch against BYU.

“I just had to be here,” Adrianna Meoño said. “I had to make sure that I’d do whatever I had to do to be here. It’s very emotional. She’s your baby girl and she’s doing so well.”

So well, in fact, that Meoño was bumped to the leadoff spot Thursday after the UA announced Reyna Carranco was out indefinitely with a thumb injury.

Batting a team-leading .750, the speedy outfielder went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored in a 12-0, run-rule-shortened win. The third-ranked Wildcats were still playing their nightcap against Colorado State when the Star went to print.

Janelle Meoño said earlier this week that having her family nearby would be “a comfort.”

“You look in the stands and immediately see your family,” she said. “It’s just something you look forward to, because I haven’t seen my mom in two months.”