With family back in the stands, No. 3 Arizona crushes BYU with 12-run first inning

Adrianna Meoño, the mother of redshirt freshman Janelle Meoño, didn’t hesitate when she got a call from her daughter Tuesday saying that family would be allowed at this weekend’s Wildcat Invitational.
She packed her bags immediately and made the trip to Tucson from the Los Angeles suburb of Hacienda Heights. She was in the stands in time for Thursday’s 3 p.m. first pitch against BYU.
“I just had to be here,” Adrianna Meoño said. “I had to make sure that I’d do whatever I had to do to be here. It’s very emotional. She’s your baby girl and she’s doing so well.”
So well, in fact, that Meoño was bumped to the leadoff spot Thursday after the UA announced Reyna Carranco was out indefinitely with a thumb injury.
Batting a team-leading .750, the speedy outfielder went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored in a 12-0, run-rule-shortened win. The third-ranked Wildcats were still playing their nightcap against Colorado State when the Star went to print.
Janelle Meoño said earlier this week that having her family nearby would be “a comfort.”
“You look in the stands and immediately see your family,” she said. “It’s just something you look forward to, because I haven’t seen my mom in two months.”
Arizona’s players learned this week that they would be allowed to bring four guests to each game. The Wildcats showed how much the support meant to them with their bats, scoring all 12 of their runs in a wild first inning. Senior catcher Dejah Mulipola belted a grand slam to the top of the left-field stands, and finished with six RBIs. Freshman Carlie Scupin also homered, finishing 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Senior Jessie Harper continues to look for her first home run of 2021, but had a strong performance as well, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Her boyfriend Nick Moore and her mother, Danielle, were in the stands to cheer her on.
“When we got the call, I was so happy and excited,” Danielle Harper said. “It’s almost been a year, so it’s been a long time coming.”
The Harpers have a lot of planning ahead. Their younger daughter, Makenna, is in her third year as an outfielder at Arizona State.
“Every weekend is booked,” Danielle Harper said. “Grandma and grandpa are coming Saturday and Sunday, but the big game is going to be ASU and Arizona. That’s going to be the tough one to figure out.”
It’s a problem the family members are happy to have. Last weekend, several lined up along a fence outside Hillenbrand Stadium, trying to get a glimpse of the action. Now, they can cheer from the stands and even spend some time together off the field — with restrictions.
“Last weekend, my wife and daughter came to see the games,” said Kiko Palacios, the father of Arizona’s Sharlize Palacios. “As soon as Sharlize called us Tuesday, we had to be here, the whole family. We’re planning to go have a good dinner with her and just enjoy being around our Sharlize.”
In the circle, Alyssa Denham improved to 3-0, throwing a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts. Arizona (6-0) continues play in the Wildcat Invitational Friday.
The UA announced Carranco’s injury just before first pitch. The fifth-year senior has been Arizona’s starting second baseman since 2017.
Hanah Bowen played second base and batted ninth against BYU. She went 2 for 2 with a walk.