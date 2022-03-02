With favorable slate ahead, now is time for Wildcats to figure out pitching, batting order

After starting the season by scoring 37 runs in two games against Southern Utah, Arizona has averaged just five runs per game. If evenly spread out, that might not seem too much of an issue. However, the Wildcats have twice been shut out and mustered just five runs in their last two games, a 3-0 win over UC Davis and a 10-2 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma.

Arizona's weekend opponents have a combined record of 39-25. Could it be a chance for the Wildcats to break out?

Already, there have been a few strong performances, most notably sophomores first baseman Carlie Scupin and outfielder Jasmine Perezchica. Scupin is hitting .447 with six home runs, while Perezchica has flown up the order thanks to her team-leading .500 batting average.

“(Perezchica) is so composed right now and competitive,” Lowe said. “From one at-bat to the next, she’s constantly getting better off of pitchers.”

But just like in the circle, the lineup card could prove to be a stage for auditions.