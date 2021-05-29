World Series-bound: Wildcats punch ticket to Oklahoma City with 4-1 win over Arkansas

For the 24th time in program history, the Arizona Wildcats are headed to the Women’s College World Series.

Senior Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning and freshman Carlie Scupin ripped a two-run single in the sixth, and the 11th-seeded Wildcats swept No. 6 Arkansas out of the Fayetteville Super Regionals with a 4-1 win on Saturday evening. The victory in the best-of-three series came after the Wildcats blasted the Razorbacks 10-4 on Friday night.

The Wildcats will open the WCWS on Thursday with a game against No. 3 Alabama.

We will see you in Oklahoma City! pic.twitter.com/8NKFbWbhtW — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 29, 2021